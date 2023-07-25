Probe into woman’s hospital death to begin next month

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the death of a woman taken to hospital to deliver her baby who died in utero is set to start next month.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a first notice, beginning the FAI process in the death of Jacqui Hunter.

Ms Hunter was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee in May 2020 to deliver her baby, who was found to have died in utero the day before.

She died from obstetrics complications.

A preliminary hearing for the FAI has been set for August 23 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Crown Office has said the probe will look into the circumstances of Ms Hunter’s death, including the care and treatment received at the hospital and nearby Lochee Medical Practice, and to establish if her death could have been avoided.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations at the COPFS, said: “The death of Jacqui Hunter occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary fatal accident inquiry will be held.

“The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“Jacqui Hunter’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”