Two men charged with attempted murder after attack in Paisley

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a man was attacked in Paisley.

The pair, aged 24 and 25, were expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Police arrested them after a 26-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries in an attack in a flat on Maxwellton Street at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

He was said to be in a critical condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on Monday. No further update about his condition has been provided.

Detective Inspector Nicola Wake said on Tuesday: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquiries following our earlier appeal.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the incident and I’d encourage anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 2647 of Sunday July 23 2023.”