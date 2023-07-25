Lady Hoy sees difference new technology is making in eye care for kids

Lady Sarra Hoy has visited the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in her role as ambassador for a children’s charity to witness the difference cutting-edge equipment is making in improving neonatal care.

The one-time lawyer and wife of Olympic medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy was given a demonstration of how a new piece of equipment called a PanoCam is being used in the hospital’s neonatal unit to examine the eyes of children born prematurely.

Babies born too soon are at high risk of retinopathy, which can cause blindness, and need their eyes checked regularly due to rapid changes in organ development which can put them under stress.

The PanoCam scanner, which was paid for through a fundraiser in Specsavers stores across Scotland, provides a quicker and safer way to examine their eyes.

Lady Hoy, who was visiting the hospital in her role as ambassador for Bliss, which supports families with babies born premature or sick, watched as consultant neonatologist Professor Ben Stenson examined Sophie O’Kane, who was born at just 24 weeks.

“As a parent on the neonatal unit, it’s so frightening to see your baby undergo lots of invasive procedures which can be really stressful for them when they’re so tiny,” said Lady Hoy, whose gave birth to son Callum 29 weeks into her pregnancy.

“This equipment – together with the support that Bliss are providing to families thanks to Specsavers’ incredible fundraising – will make such a difference to babies and their families.”

Mercedes Perez-Botella, director of midwifery at NHS Lothian, said: “Retinopathy is a prevalent problem for babies who are born prematurely, and we hope that this new equipment will help our neonatal doctors to promptly identify any deterioration in the baby’s retina and act accordingly to prevent damage.

“I am sure parents will also welcome this addition to our resources as it will provide them with extra reassurance about the high level of care their babies will get while in the neonatal unit.”