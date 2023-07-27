Man due in court in connection with death of Kyle Zybilowicz

A man is due to appear in court on Thursday after being arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow.

Officers from Police Scotland launched a murder inquiry after the body of 29-year-old Kyle Zybilowicz was found in a property in the city’s Dumbreck Court on Monday.

The force has now confirmed a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is now expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: “Our thoughts are with Kyle’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”