Man due in court in connection with death of Kyle Zybilowicz By Press Association July 27 2023, 8.21am A man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA) A man is due to appear in court on Thursday after being arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow. Officers from Police Scotland launched a murder inquiry after the body of 29-year-old Kyle Zybilowicz was found in a property in the city's Dumbreck Court on Monday. The force has now confirmed a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is now expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp said: "Our thoughts are with Kyle's family and friends at this very difficult time."