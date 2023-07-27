Boy, four, airlifted to hospital after crash which left three others injured

A four-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash near Dumfries which also left a two-year-old injured.

Two cars were involved in the crash on the C11n road, between Dumfries and Auldgirth, at around 9.10am on Wednesday.

It involved a black Audi A6 and a black BMW 1 Series.

The four-year-old, who was in the Audi, was taken by air ambulance helicopter to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Medical staff say his condition is serious but stable.

Appeal for info following a collision between a black Audi A6 and a black BMW 1 Series on the C11n, Dumfries to Auldgirth road, north of Kirkton village, around 9.10 am yesterday. Info to police via 101 quoting incident number 0730/26/07/23.https://t.co/9gn5TrWzdE pic.twitter.com/z8A8ecd24Q — Police Scotland Dumfries & Galloway (@PSOSDandG) July 27, 2023

The 35-year-old woman driving the Audi and a two-year-old passenger were both treated at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, along with a 52-year-old man who was driving the BMW.

Pc Callum Kingstree, of the road policing unit at Dumfries, said: “An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would appeal to any motorists in that area to contact us with any information they may have.

“If anyone has any dashcam footage please pass it on as it could assist our inquiries.”

The road was closed for several hours as an investigation was carried out.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0730 of July 26.