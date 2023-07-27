Death of man during police raid ‘unexplained’

The death of man during a police raid is being treated as unexplained, officers have said.

The 44-year-old became unwell as police searched a property in Portpatrick, near Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway, at around 10am on Wednesday.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexplained and will be investigated by the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (Pirc), Police Scotland said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.55am on Wednesday, officers acting on warrant were in attendance at a property on Old Station Court, Portpatrick.

“A 44-year-old man became unwell and ambulance attended, however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are continuing into the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

“The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) have been advised of the circumstances and have instructed that the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner carry out an independent investigation into the circumstance of the death.”

A Pirc spokesman said: “The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner has been instructed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to investigate the circumstances of the death of a 44-year-old male following an incident involving police in Portpatrick on July 26.

“Once the investigation is concluded, a report on our findings will be submitted to the COPFS for consideration”