Man seriously injured in Paisley incident dies in hospital

A 26-year-old man has died in hospital following an incident in Paisley.

Robert Fisher was allegedly assaulted in a flat in the Maxwellton Street area at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland said he sustained serious injuries and earlier this week his condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow was described as critical.

On Thursday afternoon, the force confirmed Mr Fisher had died.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, were previously arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder.