Museum adds to Highland dress collection to tell story of modern tartan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Museum adds to Highland dress collection to tell story of modern tartan

By Press Association
The contemporary outfits have been added to the national collection of Highland dress (Duncan McGlynn/NMS/PA)
The contemporary outfits have been added to the national collection of Highland dress (Duncan McGlynn/NMS/PA)

National Museums Scotland has acquired eight outfits from contemporary Highland dress designers in a bid to tell the story of tartan in the 21st century.

They have been added to the national collection of Highland dress, which charts how it has evolved since the 17th century.

The acquisitions mark the culmination of a five-year project supported by the William Grant Foundation.

A new online hub is launching on Friday, offering detailed images and descriptions of the latest acquisitions along with three films featuring interviews with designers and makers.

Rosie Waine said the acquisitions show how Highland dress is evolving (Duncan McGlynn/NMS/PA)

The collection now includes modern designers like Prickly Thistle and Acme Atelier.

The foundation’s research fellow Rosie Waine said they show how Highland dress is being adapted to the modern day.

She said: “There is a perception that Highland dress never changes, but through working with contemporary makers, this project highlights a flourishing living tradition that continues to adapt and evolve.

“These new acquisitions showcase incredibly skilled makers and production from across the country.

“They join our existing collection to provide a comprehensive timeline of Highland dress from the 17th century to the modern day, highlighting its role as an icon of an ever-changing Scotland.”