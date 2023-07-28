Road in Dundee closed as police investigate ‘unexplained’ death

A Dundee road has been closed while police investigate the “unexplained” death of a 28-year-old woman.

The A90 Kingsway was closed last night in both directions between the Coupar Angus interchange and the Strathmartine roundabout.

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash near the Clepington roundabout at about 11.09pm on Thursday.

Traffic Scotland last night announced the road was closed due to a “serious collision”.

❗️NEW ⌚️23:09#A90 – Kingsway ⛔️ The #A90 Kingsway is CLOSED in both directions between Coupar Angus Interchange and Strathmartine Roundabout due to a serious collision. Police and Ambulance is currently on scene 🚓 #takecare@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/QrRwG4IaJA — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 27, 2023

A spokesperson said: “The A90 Kingsway is closed in both directions between Coupar Angus interchange and Strathmartine roundabout due to a serious collision.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.35pm on Thursday July 27, police were called to the A90 Kingsway West in Dundee, near McAlpine Road, following the recovery of the body of a 28-year-old woman.

“Next of kin have been made aware and the death is being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries. The road remains closed as the investigation continues.

“Anyone who was in the area on the night of Thursday July 27 and has any information, or possible dashcam footage, is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 4314 of July 27 2023.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Our sympathies are with family and friends at this time.

“As police investigations into this incident are on-going, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time, however, as part of standard policy, officials will meet with Police Scotland and operating companies to obtain more detailed information on this incident.”