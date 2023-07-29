Youth arrested in connection with death of man in Glasgow

An 18-year-old youth has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Glasgow.

Police were called to Stravanan Road in the Castlemilk area of the city at 4.30pm on Friday, following reports of a man with serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a man with serious injuries in the Stravanan Road area of Glasgow shortly after 4.30pm on Friday, 28 July.

“The man has been pronounced dead at the scene.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”