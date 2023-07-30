Motorcyclist dies in A96 crash with car

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car on the A96.

Police were called to the road between Alves and Forres at around 8.40am on Sunday.

The man riding the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene while the female driver of the car was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment.

The A96 is closed between Alves and Forres following a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car around 8.40am. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/qwoiXJJA58 — Police Scotland Moray (@PSOSMoray) July 30, 2023

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on the A96 between Alves and Forres around 8.40am on Sunday, 30 July, 2023.

“Emergency services attended and the male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The female driver of the car has been taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the A96 is closed between Alves and Forres.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1112 of July 30, 2023.”