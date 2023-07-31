Police name motorcyclist killed in crash on A96 near Elgin

A motorcyclist who died in a crash has been formally named by police.

Andrew Wright, 34, from Elgin, Moray, was riding a black Yamaha Tracer 9 motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a white Hyundai i10 car at about 8.40am on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A96 road near to Alves Wood in Moray.

The female driver of the car suffered minor injuries in the incident, the police said, with the road being closed until 7.40pm on Sunday to allow for investigations to take place.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley of Police Scotland said, “Our thoughts are with the family of the motorcyclist at this very sad time.

“I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle shortly prior to the collision, particularly on the A96 between Elgin and Forres, who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact us.”