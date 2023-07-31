Climbing was ‘passion’ of 80-year-old who died on Skye mountain, family say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climbing was ‘passion’ of 80-year-old who died on Skye mountain, family say

By Press Association
John Meechan, 80, died during a climb on Skye (Meechan family/PA)
The family of an 80-year-old climber who died after a fall on a mountain on Skye have said climbing was his “passion”.

John Meechan, from Glenrothes, Fife, fell at Coire a’ Bhasteir in the Cuillin range at around 3.05pm on Wednesday.

His climbing partner raised the alarm and the emergency services were called out as well as Skye Mountain Rescue and the Coastguard rescue helicopter but Mr Meechan was pronounced dead at the scene.

His youngest son, David Meechan, said in a statement on behalf of the family: “The family of John Meechan and his wife Eleanor would like to thank the Skye Mountain Rescue Team, and all the authorities on Skye, for recovering him after his fatal fall on Wednesday July 26.

“We understand that he was rescued quickly once contacted by his climbing partner on the day, David Morris. Thanks to David also for staying with my dad.

“We were obviously shocked when we first got the news but have been comforted since by knowing he spent his final days walking in the Scottish Highlands.

“Climbing was his passion and he had scaled peaks all over Europe and in Africa. I had to scramble him out of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco before the air space closed when the first Covid lockdowns began in March 2020.

“He never slowed down even when he turned 80 last year, and his dream was to match the feat of the legendary Swiss Alpine climber Marcel Remy, who was still able to climb aged 99. Sadly, he never got that far but we are all still hugely proud of his drive and determination.”

Cuillin range
The Cuillin mountain range on Skye (Ben Curtis/PA)

As well as his wife of 62 years and his son David, the former RAF serviceman leaves behind his sons Brian and Ian.

A post from the mountain rescue team on Facebook said: “On Wednesday afternoon, the team responded to a report of a fallen climber in Coire a’ Bhasteir.

“Sadly, the experienced male’s injuries were fatal.

“Stornoway rescue helicopter R948, twenty mountain rescue personnel, and several passing climbers all assisted in evacuating the body from the mountain.

“Our thoughts go out to the climber’s family and friends.”