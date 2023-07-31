Man arrested after death of 37-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Man arrested after death of 37-year-old

By Press Association
Police are investigating (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police are investigating (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a 37-year-old man.

Officers were called to Angus Road, Greenock, at around 9.50pm on Sunday following reports of a disturbance involving three men.

The trio were taken to hospital where the man was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A post-mortem examination is yet to take place, but police are treating the death as murder and the man’s family has been informed.

A 46-year-old man was arrested while inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Ally Semple, of the major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

“Extensive police inquiries are ongoing, and we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area, and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage in the area while door-to-door inquiries are carried out.

Det Insp Semple urged anyone with information to come forward by contacting 101, quoting incident number 3916 of 30 July 2023.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.