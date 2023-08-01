Man charged over death of 37-year-old following ‘disturbance’

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 37-year-old following a “disturbance”.

Police launched a murder inquiry after the man died in hospital on Sunday.

Officers were called to reports of three men involved in a disturbance in Angus Road, Greenock, at around 9.50pm.

All three were taken to hospital where the man was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A post-mortem examination is yet to take place but police are treating the death as murder and the man’s family has been informed.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and is expected to appear at the town’s sheriff court on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Ally Semple, of the major investigation team, said previously: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

“Extensive police inquiries are ongoing, and we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3916 of 30 July, 2023. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.