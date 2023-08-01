Farm where Robert Burns wrote Auld Lang Syne becomes museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farm where Robert Burns wrote Auld Lang Syne becomes museum

By Press Association
Ellisland Farm is now a museum (Robert Burns Ellisland Trust/PA)
Ellisland Farm is now a museum (Robert Burns Ellisland Trust/PA)

The farm in Dumfries and Galloway where poet Robert Burns wrote Auld Lang Syne has been awarded museum status after a three-year drive to improve the care of its collection.

Ellisland Farm in Auldgirth, which was built by the poet in 1788 for his young wife Jean Armour, is considered Burns’ most authentic home.

The A-listed site includes his fishing rod, flute and school books as well as several manuscripts.

The Robert Burns Ellisland Trust said it had made significant investments to secure museum accreditation.

There has been intensive work to prepare the site (Handout/PA)

Caitlin MacLeod, the museum’s education and development lead, said: “This is a huge achievement for the team at Ellisland including staff, trustees and volunteers.

“Being awarded museum status is the culmination of three years of hard work. We are very grateful to the funders whose support helped us achieve this.

“Accreditation means Ellisland will continue to play an important part in both local and national heritage in the future.

“The recognition comes with lots of advice on how to keep improving, so the hard work will continue.”

Joan McAlpine, project director at the Robert Burns Ellisland Trust, said: “The trust has come so far since taking over Ellisland in the most difficult of circumstances.

“This is a great acknowledgement of the hard work of our team, especially Caitlin who came to us as an intern from the museum education postgraduate at the University of Glasgow and is now our museum lead.”