Man dies after being hit by bus he had been on

A man has died after he was struck by a bus.

The 64-year-old was seriously injured on Glasgow Road in Blanefield at around 11.55pm on Monday and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man had just got off the bus which struck him.

Road policing officers are appealing after a man, 64, was found injured on Glasgow Rd, Blanefield, around 11.55pm on Mon 31 July. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Call 101 if you can help with our enquiries – Inc 4407 of 31/7/23More: https://t.co/Y1w1TFa1FV pic.twitter.com/rHNiu145eu — Police Scotland Forth Valley (@PSOSForthValley) August 1, 2023

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.

“It has now been established the man was struck by a bus that he had just got off. The vehicle has been traced and inquiries are continuing.

“I would appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information on this incident. I am also keen to hear from any drivers on that road with dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to please contact us through 101, quoting reference number 4407 of July 31.”