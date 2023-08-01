Man in court accused of murdering 37-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in court accused of murdering 37-year-old

By Press Association
Gerard Turner appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court (Danny Lawson/PA)
A 46-year-old has appeared in court charged with murdering a man following an alleged “disturbance”.

Police launched a murder inquiry after the 37-year-old died in hospital on Sunday.

Gerard Turner, from Greenock, appeared at the town’s sheriff court on Tuesday charged with murder, attempted murder and threatening or abusive behaviour.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody pending a further court hearing.

The death occurred after officers were called to reports of three men involved in a disturbance in Angus Road, Greenock, at around 9.50pm on Sunday.

All three were taken to hospital where the man was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A post-mortem examination is yet to take place but police are treating the death as murder and the man’s family have been informed.

Detective Inspector Ally Semple, of the major investigation team, said previously: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

“Extensive police inquiries are ongoing, and we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3916 of July 30. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.