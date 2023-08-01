Man in court accused of murdering 37-year-old

A 46-year-old has appeared in court charged with murdering a man following an alleged “disturbance”.

Police launched a murder inquiry after the 37-year-old died in hospital on Sunday.

Gerard Turner, from Greenock, appeared at the town’s sheriff court on Tuesday charged with murder, attempted murder and threatening or abusive behaviour.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody pending a further court hearing.

The death occurred after officers were called to reports of three men involved in a disturbance in Angus Road, Greenock, at around 9.50pm on Sunday.

All three were taken to hospital where the man was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A post-mortem examination is yet to take place but police are treating the death as murder and the man’s family have been informed.

Detective Inspector Ally Semple, of the major investigation team, said previously: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

“Extensive police inquiries are ongoing, and we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3916 of July 30. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.