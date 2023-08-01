Police name man who died following Greenock incident

Police have named the man who died in Greenock on Sunday as Lee Elliot.

Mr Elliot was taken to hospital following a disturbance involving three men which happened around 9.50pm.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gerard Turner, who is 46, has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

Detective inspector Ally Semple of the major investigation team, Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Elliot at this difficult time, as well as everyone in the local community affected by his death.”