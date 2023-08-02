Date set for inquiry into death of man in scalding hotel bath

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the death of a man from scalding injuries after he became stuck in a hotel bath is set to start next month.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a first notice, beginning the FAI process in the death of Wallace Hunter.

Mr Hunter, 75, died on December 1, 2019 while a guest at Pitlochry Hydro Hotel in Perth and Kinross after getting into difficulty in the bath.

He was unable to get out of the bath and helpers were hampered by a bathroom door that opened outwards and was bolted from the inside.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 1 at Alloa Sheriff Court.

The FAI will explore the circumstances of Mr Hunter’s death, with particular focus on what led to the scalding water running into Mr Hunter’s bath, the hotel’s health and safety arrangements and its response to the emergency.

Procurator fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of Wallace Hunter occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary fatal accident inquiry will be held.

“The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“Wallace Hunter’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”