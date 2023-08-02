Man dies after being found collapsed at roadside in Aberdeenshire

A man has died after being found collapsed at the roadside in Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland said officers were called to a report of a man found lying on the road near Udny Station, near Ellon, next to his bike at 8.20pm on Tuesday.

The emergency services were called and the 63-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said his death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

Police Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“There is nothing at this time to suggest anything suspicious but we would ask anyone who saw what happened to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 3694 of August 1.

As with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.