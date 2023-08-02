Veteran broadcaster Robbie Shepherd dies aged 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Veteran broadcaster Robbie Shepherd dies aged 87

By Press Association
Robbie Shepherd, pictured in 2001, has died aged 87 (PA)
Robbie Shepherd, pictured in 2001, has died aged 87 (PA)

Veteran broadcaster Robbie Shepherd, the long-running former host of BBC Radio Scotland’s Take The Floor programme, has died aged 87.

Shepherd was hailed as a legend in the traditional Scottish dance music world, having presented the show for 35 years.

As a native of Dunecht, Aberdeenshire, he was also a proud advocate for the Doric dialect of the area.

BBC Scotland director Steve Carson said: “Robbie Shepherd was a legend in the Scottish traditional music community and his Take The Floor programme on Radio Scotland was a regular fixture of Scottish cultural life for decades.

“All of us at BBC Scotland are desperately sad to hear the news of his passing.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends in Aberdeen, and the wider family of radio listeners all around the world who loved hearing his Doric voice and his enthusiasm and passion for the music he so dearly loved.”

Gary Innes, who took over presenting Take The Floor when Shepherd retired in 2016, also paid tribute to him.

He wrote on Twitter: “I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Dr Robbie Shepherd MBE. Robbie was an incredible man, musician and champion of the Doric language.

“A true legend and until we meet again ma man, ‘aw the best till then’.”