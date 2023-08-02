Strike action could disrupt major cycling event in Glasgow, union warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strike action could disrupt major cycling event in Glasgow, union warns

By Press Association
Strikes will take place as workers cite poor pay and road disrepair as key reasons to take action (Danny Lawson/PA)
Glasgow parking enforcement staff are staging strike action which could disrupt a major cycling event in the city.

GMB union members in Glasgow City Council parking services will begin two days of strikes on Thursday after rejecting a 5.5% pay increase from the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla).

Staff will walk out for two days as the UCI Cycling World Championship begins.

The strike could mean parked cars block the route of road races while events at Glasgow’s velodrome may be affected.

The GMB claims staff have been pushed to “breaking point”, with the parking enforcement service understaffed and overstretched.

The union said morale is low and the condition of the city’s roads is putting more pressure on workers.

Industrial strike
Members of the GMB union are striking (PA)

Staff will rally in the city centre at 12pm on Thursday and they are expected to speak about abuse from drivers who have parked illegally as road markings and signs have fallen into disrepair.

The union criticised Glasgow City Council, saying roads are in a poor condition and drivers are becoming more frustrated after repairs were ordered along race routes for the cycling championships.

Sean Baillie, GMB Scotland organiser, said: “Drivers and pedestrians in Glasgow deserve to know why roads can be repaired for a cycle race but not for the people using them every day of the year.

“It is our members who suffer the consequences of that and must endure the anger of drivers frustrated by dilapidated roads and faded markings.

“The willingness of our members to strike is absolutely no surprise. They have tried and tried again to encourage the city council to deliver fair pay and protect Glasgow’s infrastructure but been ignored.

“The pay offer to council staff is lower than last year despite the cost of living rising and is below that offered to local authorities in England and Wales. Our members want their work to be fairly valued but want their city to be valued too.”

Glasgow City Council refuted the union’s claim that roadworks were ordered for the race route as “categorically untrue” – and said the union is “well aware” of this.

The council said the repairs may coincide with some of the race routes, and that repair budgets were doubled to £12 million this year due to the especially cold winter.

A council spokesperson said: “Pay negotiations are carried out nationally, through Cosla – not individual authorities.

“However, the council’s political leadership has made it clear it supports, as it did last year, a strong settlement that delivers for our staff and also public services.

“We are working with partners to manage the impact of industrial action on the UCI Cycling World Championship.”

The strike by Glasgow parking staff on Thursday and Friday comes days after GMB members working in schools and early years education across 10 of Scotland’s local authorities voted to take strike action in the new term in support of a fair offer on pay.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: “Whether it is our members voting to strike in schools or those in parking taking action today, council staff are sick of being overworked and undervalued.”

“It is time for political leaders to show some leadership and deliver a fair pay offer for these crucial workers.”

Cosla was contacted for comment.