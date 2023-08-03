Cyclists wished good luck as first day of championships begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Cyclists wished good luck as first day of championships begins

By Press Association
The UCI World Cycling Championships is getting under way (Tim Goode/PA)
Well-wishers have expressed their support for thousands of cyclists preparing to compete in the UCI World Cycling Championships in Scotland.

More than 8,000 cyclists and para-cyclists from 120 countries are expected to take part in the 10-day event, which brings together 13 individual cycling world championships into a larger single event for the very first time.

A total of 34 Scottish riders are set to compete in the elite events in front of home crowds, in disciplines as diverse as mountain bike downhill in Fort William and BMX Racing at the Glasgow BMX Centre.

Sportscotland chief executive Forbes Dunlop and Scottish sport minister Maree Todd wished all the cyclists luck as the countdown to the first contest wound down to zero on Thursday morning.

Mr Dunlop said: “The 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships will be a unique and very memorable sporting event and will put Glasgow and Scotland in the global spotlight once again.

“It will be a truly historic occasion and it is great to see so many cyclists from Scotland set to take part.

“Competing at this level comes after years of hard work in training and competition. To get to this stage is a real team effort and for many home-grown athletes, is only possible thanks to National Lottery investment.

“But the focus is now rightly on the cyclists who will battle it out in a range of disciplines, and on behalf of everyone in sportscotland, I want to wish them the very best of luck.

“It is their time to shine, I know they will give it their all.”

Ms Todd added: “I want to extend good luck wishes to every cyclist, coach and official participating in the 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships.

“I’m sure we will witness some inspirational performances over the course of the championships, which I hope will inspire more people around the country to get on a bike.

“The Scottish Government is proud to host this innovative and inclusive event. The 11 days of sporting action will see 8,000 cyclists from over 120 countries compete for 13 world championships and I am looking forward to attending the events in person.”