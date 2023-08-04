Vandals cause £20,000 of damage to homes under construction

Vandalism on a construction site has caused £20,000 worth of damage, police have said.

Officers are looking for a suspect described as being aged in their “early teens” in relation to the breaking of nearly 30 windows of newly-built homes on Summerfield Avenue, Dundee, at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

The suspect was wearing a balaclava.

Pc Andrew Masterston said: “Nearly 30 windows were smashed at newly-built houses, along with damage caused to windows of four construction vehicles.

“The estimated value of damage is £20,000.

“We are keen to trace a suspect, described as being in his early teens, wearing a blue T-shirt with a white crocodile-pattern thereon, dark tracksuit bottoms, black and grey boots, and a grey balaclava.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 0712, or contact Crimestoppers.