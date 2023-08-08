Winter flu and Covid-19 booster programme will focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winter flu and Covid-19 booster programme will focus on ‘most vulnerable’

By Press Association
A Covid-19 vaccine being administered (Danny Lawson/PA)
A Covid-19 vaccine being administered (Danny Lawson/PA)

This year’s winter flu and Covid-19 boosters will focus on “protecting those at highest risk of becoming seriously ill”, Scotland’s public health body has said.

Public Health Scotland (PHS), in conjunction with the Scottish Government, revealed its winter vaccination programme – with healthy under-65s will no longer routinely offered a Covid-19 booster shot – whereas last year all people over 50 were given the opportunity.

The decision follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

PHS announced everyone over 50 and those with certain health conditions will be offered a flu vaccination.

People aged 50-64 with no underlying health conditions will be called forward for appointments from September 4.

Flu and Covid vaccines will be offered to those deemed most vulnerable and will be administered at the same time where possible – a method the JCVI has said is safe.

The JCVI advised that protection is highest in the three months following vaccination, meaning those at the highest risk of Covid-19 will be protected across the height of winter and into the new year.

People aged 65-74 with no underlying health conditions and those aged 12-64 in a “risk group”, with the exception of those with a weakened immune system, will be the first to receive invitations for this vaccination.

Appointments will start from September 18.

People in care homes and those aged 75 and over will receive invitations starting from mid-October.

NHS Scotland will contact people with details of their appointment, or may contact them prompting them to book.

Email, text messages, or by post in a white envelope with NHS Scotland’s branding will be sent depending on the individual’s preferred communication method.

Public Health minister Jenni Minto said: “We thank the JCVI for their latest independent expert clinical advice which recommends we focus on protecting those most vulnerable to serious illness from Covid-19.

“We have accepted this advice and will continue to plan and implement the vaccination programme this winter.

“Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourselves, your loved ones, and the NHS from both Covid-19 and flu viruses, and I encourage all those eligible to take up their invitations when they are offered.”

Dr Claire Cameron, PHS consultant in health protection, added: “Scotland’s vaccination programme has always offered vaccinations in the safest and most effective ways possible.

“We know that administration of both vaccines together is a safe, efficient way to deliver increased protection when it’s most needed. Last year, over 89% of flu and Covid-19 vaccines were administered at the same time.

“We hope to see most vaccinations completed by early December.

“Those eligible for a flu or flu and Covid-19 vaccinations this winter should look out for their invitation by email, text or by post in a white NHS Scotland envelope and take up the offer to protect themselves.”