Five rescued from blaze at flats

Five people have been rescued from a fire at flats in Falkirk.

Four fire engines went to the scene in Russel Street when the alarm was raised at 12.19am on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said five people were rescued from different flats in the two-storey building.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was also at the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and left the area by 3.55am.