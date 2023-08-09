Two taken to hospital after flats blaze

Two people have been taken to hospital after five were rescued from a fire.

Four fire engines went to the scene at a block of flats in Russel Street, Falkirk, when the alarm was raised just before 12.20am on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five people were rescued from different flats in the two-storey building.

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent four ambulances to the scene and two people were taken to Forth Valley Hospital.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and left the area by 3.55am.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We received a call at 12.21am to attend a fire on Russel Street, Falkirk.

“We dispatched four ambulances to the scene and two patients were transported to Forth Valley Hospital.”