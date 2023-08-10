Boy charged after concrete slab thrown from flyover leaves two people injured

A teenager has been charged in connection with an incident where a concrete slab was thrown at a taxi from a pedestrian flyover, injuring two people.

The incident took place on the B921 as the taxi headed towards Kinglassie, Fife, at about 12.30am on Sunday.

The man and woman, both 37, were taken to Glenrothes Hospital for treatment.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged following a series of incidents where items were thrown from a pedestrian flyover in Glenrothes. The incidents occurred between 16 July and 6 August on the B921 and left two people injured. More: https://t.co/cLgGP1xcBW pic.twitter.com/3bpqiIbGuS — Police Scotland Fife (@PSOSFife) August 10, 2023

It follows two similar incidents at the same pedestrian flyover where two vehicles were hit by wheelie bins from above.

The first happened on Sunday July 16 at about 1am and the second at about 3.55am on Wednesday July 19.

No-one was injured in the July incidents but cars were damaged.

Police Scotland said on Thursday a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

The force said: “The boy has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”