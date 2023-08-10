More than 70 unexploded bombs made safe in Moray wind farm work

An Aberdeen-based company has disposed of more than 70 unexploded bombs as part of work on the Moray West wind farm.

EODEX has successfully disposed of more than 70 confirmed unexploded ordnance (UXO) items – a combination of mines, bombs, torpedoes and naval shells from the world wars.

The company uses a technique called low order deflagration to dispose of them.

Unexploded ordnance disposed of by the Aberdeen company EODEX (EODEX/PA)

This involves a small amount of incendiary material being injected into the target to ignite any explosives inside, which burns rapidly.

EODEX secured the Moray West contract in January this year, making the seabed safe for offshore infrastructure.

Chief executive Simon Morgan said: “We have now safely and successfully deflagrated over 60 targets – more than the rest of the UK industry put together so far this year, securing a safe environment for sea life and the subsea environment.

“We are immensely proud of the positive effect we have had and look forward to completing the project in the next month or so.”