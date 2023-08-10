First Minister leads tributes as Police Scotland chief constable retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister leads tributes as Police Scotland chief constable retires

By Press Association
Sir Iain Livingstone (left) with Humza Yousaf at Tulliallan (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sir Iain Livingstone (left) with Humza Yousaf at Tulliallan (Andrew Milligan/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf has paid tribute to Sir Iain Livingstone as he retired as chief constable of Police Scotland.

Sir Iain is retiring from 31 years of police service, including six years at the head of the Scottish force.

Mr Yousaf said: “I would like to thank Sir Iain Livingstone for his outstanding leadership of Police Scotland over the past six years.

“During his time in charge, policing of the Covid pandemic, Cop26 and the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II showcased all that is best about the qualities and traditions of Scottish policing.

“He has also shown courage and commitment in challenging the institutional and structural barriers that exist within Police Scotland. After 31 years of public service, I wish him well on his retirement.”

Sir Iain, who announced his decision to retire in February, was saluted by a guard of honour of probationary constables as he left Police Scotland headquarters at Tulliallan in Fife for the final time.

He said: “Leading our officers and staff as Scotland’s chief constable to keep the public safe has been the privilege of my professional life.

“I thank and pay tribute to all my colleagues for their dedication and professionalism and to my family for their love and support.

“With the strong and experienced leadership team in place and under the command of new chief constable Jo Farrell, I know Police Scotland will continue to deliver ethical and effective policing for our fellow citizens.”

Ms Farrell will take up her post on October 9, with Deputy Chief Constable designate Fiona Taylor taking on the responsibilities of chief constable in the interim.