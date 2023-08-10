Family pay tribute to ‘devoted’ husband who died after being struck by vehicle

The family of a 40-year-old man who died after being struck by a vehicle have paid tribute to him as a “devoted and dedicated husband”.

At around 10.50pm on Saturday, Christopher Hanton was hit by the vehicle on George Street, Glasgow.

Mr Hanton, from the Chryston area of Glasgow, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he later died.

In a statement to the press, his family said: “Chris was a devoted and dedicated husband to Lynne and loving father to Zak with many friends and family. We are all truly devastated.”

Christopher Hanton (Family handout/Police Scotland/PA)

A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Sarah-Jane Finnigan said: “At this time, our thoughts are with Christopher’s family and friends.

“We would like to request that their privacy is respected, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.”