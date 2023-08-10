Man who died hiking in Glen Coe named

A man who died while hiking in the Scottish Highlands has been named at the request of his family.

Graham Cox, 60, was one of three hikers who died while walking at Aonach Eagach ridge in Glen Coe.

The bodies of Mr Cox and two other hikers were recovered after Police Scotland were alerted at 9pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for the family said: “Graham Cox was a much-loved husband, father, son and brother.

“He is remembered by all as the kindest, loveliest man. The family is devastated by his loss and request privacy at this time.”

It is believed the three hikers died after a fall where they were roped together.

The Coastguard sent a helicopter and mountain rescue teams who eventually found them.

A Police Scotland spokesman previously said: “We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glen Coe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday August 5.

“A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The Aonach Eagach ridge is one of the narrowest in mainland Britain and stretches for six miles on the north side of Glen Coe, climbing to a height of 3,608ft.