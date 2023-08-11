Police appeal for witnesses after woman killed on busy road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police appeal for witnesses after woman killed on busy road

By Press Association
Police are keen to speak to the occupants of two cars after a woman was killed on the A90 Kingsway West in Dundee (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police investigating the death of a woman on a busy road are still trying to trace two cars, whose occupants may have “vital” information about what happened.

The woman, confirmed by police to be Kimberley Bruce or Milne from Dundee, died after being struck by vehicles on the A90 Kingsway West in the city.

Police and ambulance attended the scene after the incident, which took place at about 10.35pm on Thursday July 27, with the woman pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson of the Police Scotland’s divisional road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Kimberly at this time as our investigation continues.”

Police are appealing for drivers on the road at about the time of the incident to come forward, with officers “keen” to speak to  those travelling in a small white car as well as the occupants of a  dark-coloured Peugeot Partner or similar vehicle, which was possibly a taxi.

Sgt Dickson said: “We have traced a number of vehicles who were driving on the road at the time and spoken to drivers.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area of the Kingsway West on Thursday July 27, between 10.30pm and 10.40pm.

“We are keen to speak to the occupants of a small white car and a dark-coloured Peugeot Partner or similar, possibly a taxi.

“Both of these vehicles were seen on the road around those times and I would ask the occupants to come forward as they may have witnessed something vital to our inquiry.”