Female motorcyclist killed in collision with car

A female motorcyclist has died after a collision involving a car.

The 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A89 in West Lothian on Friday night.

The incident, which took place at about 9.15pm on the road between the villages of Armadale and Westrigg, saw the motorcyclist involved in a collision with a Toyota Celica which left the road and ended up on a grass verge.

Police Scotland said a 20-year-old man had been arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences as officers appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the A89 around the time of the incident, who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, to contact us.

“We are in the process of piecing together the full circumstances of the incident and it’s important we have all the information. I would ask anyone with dashcams to pass on any footage as this could assist our ongoing inquiries.”