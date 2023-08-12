Police appeal for information following armed robbery in Scottish town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police appeal for information following armed robbery in Scottish town

By Press Association
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire.

Officers were called to a shop on Meiklewood Road at around 7.30am on Saturday following reports of a knife-wielding man who threatened staff before stealing a three-figure sum of cash.

There were no injuries reported and inquiries are ongoing.

The suspect is described as about 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build and wearing a light coloured hooded top with the hood up, dark coloured jogging bottoms, dark coloured trainers and carrying a dark coloured rucksack.

Detective sergeant Keith Hyndes said: “This was a frightening experience for those within the shop. Although no-one was hurt, they have been left shaken by what happened.

“We know the man came from and made off in the direction of the grassy area near Hareshaw Drive and I would appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen him, or has dash-cam or private CCTV of that area, to contact us.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while inquiries continue and I would like to reassure the public, everything possible is being done.”

Anyone with footage or information which may help are urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 1069 of August 12.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.