Motorcyclist killed in crash leaves ‘void in the heart’ of her two daughters

A female motorcyclist killed after a collision with a car leaves a “a void in the heart” of her two daughters, her family has said.

Natalie Hawkins, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A89 in West Lothian on Friday night.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were continuing.

In a statement released by police, the family of Ms Hawkins said: “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched, they must be felt with the heart.

“Natalie is an epitome of this quote and has left a void in the hearts of her two daughters and anyone who knew her.”

Ms Hawkins died after a collision on the A89 between the villages of Armadale and Westrigg which also involved a Toyota Celica car.