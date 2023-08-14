Man charged over alleged racial abuse at cricket match

A man has been charged after former Scotland cricketer Majid Haq was allegedly racially abused at a match.

The incident took place when Haq was umpiring a game at Greenock Cricket Club on Saturday.

Police said a 63-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 63-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with racial abuse which happened in Brisbane Street, Greenock, on Saturday 12 August 2023.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is expected to appear in court at a later date.”

Previous allegations from Haq and another former international, Qasim Sheikh, led to an independent review which last year concluded that the governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland were institutionally racist.

Work has since been undertaken to address the findings and actions which were recommended by the Changing The Boundaries report.

A Cricket Scotland statement relating to the alleged incident on Saturday said it “condemns in the strongest possible” terms the alleged behaviour.

It said: “Racism has no place in sport or society. It is a scar on cricket, and Cricket Scotland is wholly committed, along with our partners, to eradicating racist behaviour and attitudes from our game.”