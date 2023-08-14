Almost a third of Scots struggling on current income, analysis suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Almost a third of Scots struggling on current income, analysis suggests

By Press Association
Bills and prices have raced ahead of wages and benefits in the past year (PA)
Bills and prices have raced ahead of wages and benefits in the past year (PA)

More than 1.3 million Scots are struggling on their income due to the “squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis”, analysis has suggested.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) analysed new YouGov research which found 29% of Scottish people find living on their present income difficult.

UK inflation in June was 7.3% and food inflation was 17.4%.

CAS is encouraging anyone worried about money or bills to seek help from their local Citizens Advice Bureau.

CAS financial health spokesman Myles Fitt said: “Many of us are feeling the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, but it is still startling to see well over a million people are estimated to be finding it difficult on their present incomes.

“Bills and prices have raced ahead of wages and benefits in the past year and show no signs of slowing down significantly. It’s a worrying time for many people.

“There’s nothing to be embarrassed about when well over a million of us are worried about money, it is affecting so many of us.

“Our advisers get real results. We unlocked £132 million for people last year, and one in six people who sought advice saw a financial gain, the average value of which was over £4,200.

“Our advice is free, impartial and confidential. CABs don’t judge, they just help.”

CAS also advised that additional financial help can be found on www.moneymap.scot