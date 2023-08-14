Almost a third of Scots struggling on current income, analysis suggests

More than 1.3 million Scots are struggling on their income due to the “squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis”, analysis has suggested.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) analysed new YouGov research which found 29% of Scottish people find living on their present income difficult.

UK inflation in June was 7.3% and food inflation was 17.4%.

CAS is encouraging anyone worried about money or bills to seek help from their local Citizens Advice Bureau.

CAS financial health spokesman Myles Fitt said: “Many of us are feeling the squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, but it is still startling to see well over a million people are estimated to be finding it difficult on their present incomes.

“Bills and prices have raced ahead of wages and benefits in the past year and show no signs of slowing down significantly. It’s a worrying time for many people.

“There’s nothing to be embarrassed about when well over a million of us are worried about money, it is affecting so many of us.

“Our advisers get real results. We unlocked £132 million for people last year, and one in six people who sought advice saw a financial gain, the average value of which was over £4,200.

“Our advice is free, impartial and confidential. CABs don’t judge, they just help.”

CAS also advised that additional financial help can be found on www.moneymap.scot