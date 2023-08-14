Emergency crews called to fire-damaged former Edinburgh hotel

Emergency workers have been called out to deal with a fresh blaze at an already fire-damaged former hotel in Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said four appliances were despatched to reports of flames at the Northfield House Hotel on Lasswade Road just after 6.30pm on Monday.

“We’ve got four appliances there at the moment and a height appliance,” the spokesperson said.

According to online reports, the one-time hotel closed before the pandemic and saw three fires in the space of a week earlier this month.

The same reports suggest a planning application was approved last year on appeal to demolish what remains of the hotel and create new student accommodation in its place.