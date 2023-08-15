Comedy event featuring Graham Linehan cancelled after complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Comedy event featuring Graham Linehan cancelled after complaints

By Press Association
Writer Graham Linehan (PA)
Writer Graham Linehan (PA)

A stand-up comedy show featuring Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has been cancelled after complaints were made to the venue.

An Edinburgh venue has axed the Comedy Unleashed event featuring Linehan, a vocal critic of aspects of the trans rights movement, which was due to take place on Thursday.

Leith Arches posted the “cancellation announcement” on Instagram on Tuesday, saying: “We would like to thank members of the public and our community for bringing to our attention a comedy act billed to perform at our venue this Thursday.

“We were not made aware of the line-up of this show in advance.

“We have made the decision to cancel this show, as we are an inclusive venue and this does not align with our overall values.”

 

Advertising for the Comedy Unleashed event had said a “famous ‘cancelled’ comedian” would be among those performing.

They billed it as an “Edinburgh Fringe Event”, though it does not appear on the official line-up.

Reacting to the news, Linehan tweeted: “Holy s**t the venue has cancelled the WHOLE GIG because I’m on the bill.”

In a subsequent reply to a supporter, he added: “We’ll find a venue and we’ll sue the Leith Arches if we don’t.

“In all conscience, I cannot withhold from the world my fifteen minutes of under-rehearsed stand-up comedy about pizzas.”

He told another fan the event had been “sold out” and also retweeted a post from TalkTV presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer, who condemned the cancellation as “pathetic behaviour”.

She said: “Shame on them for censoring the free speech of comedians like @Glinner (Linehan) whose only crime is to believe in biological reality and stand up for women’s rights.”

Belfast women’s and trans rights protests
Father Ted creator Graham Linehan during a Let Women Speak rally in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Linehan was banned from Twitter in 2020 for breaking its rules around hateful conduct with comments about trans people, but his account was reinstated after Elon Musk took over.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Comedy Unleashed wrote: “The venue (Leith Arches) has cancelled our gig this Thursday following pressure from censorious activists

“Is there an #Edfringe venue that believes in free artistic expression that will host us?”

It comes after comedian Jerry Sadowitz last year hit back at the Edinburgh Fringe venue which cancelled his show, claiming it “cheapened and simplified” his work.

The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights after saying it had received an “unprecedented” number of complaints and “abuse” was directed at some of its staff.

The show, titled Not for Anyone, was billed as featuring “whacky impressions of Greta Thunberg, Frankie Boyle and deep vein thrombosis” and saw the comedian expose himself to the audience.

The venue said his show was “extreme in its racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny” and the language used on its stage was “completely unacceptable”.

The PA news agency has approached Linehan and Leith Arches for comment.