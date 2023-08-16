Man charged after £333,000 of drugs seized By Press Association August 16 2023, 11.37am Share Man charged after £333,000 of drugs seized Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6052861/man-charged-after-333000-of-drugs-seized/ Copy Link A man has been charged in connection with the drugs recovery (Peter Byrne/PA) A man has been arrested and charged after police seized an estimated £333,000 of drugs. The 29-year-old was charged on Tuesday after police attended a property in Jesmond Grange in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, and recovered cannabis. The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday. Sergeant Kevin Ross said: “Drugs bring misery to our communities and this recovery will remove a significant amount of drugs from them. “Anyone with any information or concerns about drug misuse should contact police on 101. Alternatively, a report can be made anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”