Teenager sexually assaulted in car park

By Press Association
The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in a car park in Dundee (PA)
Police are investigating the serious sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman in Dundee.

The incident occurred at around 2.40am on Sunday in a car park on Johnston Street.

Police are hunting the man responsible, who is described as white, around 5ft 9in, slim, and aged in his late teens to early-20s.

He has short brown hair and, at the time, wore a light coloured overshirt, a white T-shirt with “Versace” emblazoned on the front, and light-coloured jeans.

Police said “plenty of people were in the area” at the time, and they have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the area.

Officers have discovered that another man entered the car park briefly while the attack took place, and he is being urged to come forward.

He is white, was holding a carrier bag, and was wearing either a camouflage or multi-coloured jacket.

They are also looking to trace the driver of a small, dark-coloured car seen on nearby Reform Street shortly after the incident. They believe the suspect got into the car.

Detective Inspector Graeme Wishart said: “There were plenty of people in the area when this incident was taking place and I would appeal to those who were in the area to contact us with any information they may have.

“It may seem insignificant or not important, but it could prove vital in our investigation and in helping us identify the person responsible.

“I would also ask any motorists or taxi drivers to check their dashcams for any footage which could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0675 of August 13.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.