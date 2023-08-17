Firefighters tackle fire on Dundee industrial estate

Firefighters have a blaze on a Dundee industrial estate “under control”, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

Emergency services were called at 2.50am on Thursday to a fire that ripped through a derelict building at a junction on Nobel Road and Arrol Road.

A spokesperson for the service’s Dundee control room said: “We got the initial call at 2.50am this morning following a report of a fire at a derelict building.

“There are no injuries reported.”

The spokesperson said the fire is “under control” and firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze completely.