Firefighters tackle fire on Dundee industrial estate By Press Association August 17 2023, 7.30am Firefighters tackled a blaze in Dundee (Niall Carson/PA) Firefighters have a blaze on a Dundee industrial estate "under control", the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said. Emergency services were called at 2.50am on Thursday to a fire that ripped through a derelict building at a junction on Nobel Road and Arrol Road. A spokesperson for the service's Dundee control room said: "We got the initial call at 2.50am this morning following a report of a fire at a derelict building. "There are no injuries reported." The spokesperson said the fire is "under control" and firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze completely.