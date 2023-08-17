Police investigation after five people hurt in multiple vehicle crash

Five people have been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash on a Scottish road.

Three cars and a bus crashed on Wednesday at about 10.30pm on the A725 road in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.

Two men, aged 72 and 18; and three girls, two aged 16 and one aged 17, were taken to hospital via ambulance.

The road has been closed in both directions between the Whitemoss and Birniehill roundabouts as an investigation takes place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30pm on Wednesday August 16 2023, we were called to a report of a crash involving three cars and a bus on the A725, Kingsway, East Kilbride, near the Birniehill Roundabout.

“Emergency services attended. Five people, two men aged 18 and 72; and three females, two aged 16 and a 17-year-old; were taken by ambulance to hospital.

“The A725 remains closed between the Whitemoss and Birniehill Roundabouts while crash investigations are carried out.”