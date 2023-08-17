Major response to fire at derelict Glasgow building By Press Association August 17 2023, 10.50pm Share Major response to fire at derelict Glasgow building Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6059242/major-response-to-fire-at-derelict-glasgow-building/ Copy Link Ten fire appliances were still at the scene of the blaze at 10.30pm on Thursday evening (PA) Fire crews have been battling a blaze at an empty former hotel in Glasgow. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said a total of 10 appliances were despatched to put out the flames at the old Carnbooth House Hotel in Busby Road, Carmunnock shortly after 8pm. A spokesperson said there were no casualties, but all 10 appliances were still on the scene almost three hours later. “We were alerted at 8.03pm to reports of a derelict building on fire at Busby Road in Carmunnock, Glasgow,” the spokesperson said. “Operations control mobilised a total of 10 appliances to the area at the height of the fire. “There are no reported casualties and crews remain in attendance working to extinguish the fire.”