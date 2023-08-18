Police name man who died in West Lothian motorcycle crash

Police have named a motorcyclist who died after a crash in West Lothian.

Lee Headley, 43, was riding a blue Suzuki motorbike when it crashed on the B792 Blackburn Road in Addiewell around 9.25pm on Monday.

Emergency services were called but Mr Headley died at the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the crash and anyone with information has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4192 of 14 August, 2023.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville of the Roads Policing Unit, Livingston, said: “We are keen to hear from any motorists, especially any with dashcam footage, who were driving on the B792 between 9.10pm and 9.25pm.

“If you were in the area and have not yet spoke to police and have information you feel may assist our investigation, then please call officers on 101 quoting incident number 4192 of Monday August 14 2023.”