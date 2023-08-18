Fire crews remain at scene of blaze at former hotel

Crews remained at the scene battling a fire at an empty former hotel near Glasgow on Friday morning, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

Six appliances and one aerial appliance remained at the scene after the blaze broke out at about 8pm on Thursday night at the former Carnbooth House Hotel on Busby Road in Carmunnock near Glasgow.

Ten appliances fought the fire throughout the night and there were no reports of any casualties.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.03pm on Thursday August 17 to reports of a derelict building on fire at Busby Road, Carmunnock, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised a total of 10 appliances at the height of the fire to the scene.

“As of Friday August 18 at 8.39am, there are still six fire appliances and one aerial appliance in attendance, and firefighters are continuing to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties.”