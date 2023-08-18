Residents evacuated as â€˜deliberateâ€™ fire rips through block of flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents evacuated as â€˜deliberateâ€™ fire rips through block of flats

By Press Association
Residents had to be evacuated after a blaze which police are treating as deliberate (Alamy/PA)
A fire that led to several properties being evacuated is being treated as deliberate by police.

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire on Cardenden Road, Cardenden, Fife, on Tuesday at about midnight.

Police said that no-one was injured, however, a number of properties had to be evacuated and there was significant damage.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the area and extinguished the blaze.

Police are now appealing for information on a man seen in the area around the time of the incident.

The man is described as average height, stocky, wearing dark clothing, possibly wearing a grey jacket with the hood up and white or light-coloured trainers.

Detective inspector Kieran Marsh of West Fife CID, said: “This could have had catastrophic consequences for people, including young children, who should have been safe in their homes.

“I would urge anyone with any information to make contact with police.

“Think back, did you see or hear anything suspicious or unusual in the area between 11pm on Tuesday August 15 and 2am on Wednesday August 16?

“Perhaps you have private CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries? If so, please get in touch.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 12.46am on Tuesday August 15, Operations Control mobilised three appliances to reports of a house fire on Cardenden Road, Cardenden, Fife.

“Crews worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.”

Anyone with information or footage has been urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0137 of Wednesday August 16.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.