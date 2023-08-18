Teenager charged following alleged sexual assault in car park By Press Association August 18 2023, 5.14pm Share Teenager charged following alleged sexual assault in car park Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6062056/teenager-charged-following-alleged-sexual-assault-in-car-park/ Copy Link A teenager has been charged over an alleged sex attack (Alamy/PA) A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault in a car park. An 18-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a car park in Johnston Street, Dundee, at about 2.40am on Sunday. Police said that a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He has been released on an undertaking to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.